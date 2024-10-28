Ric Flair Remembers Steps son Sebastian Kidder After His Untimely Death

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

It was reported by TMZ.com that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's stepson, Sebastian Kidder, has tragically passed away at the age of 24 after taking his own life. Kidder reportedly suffered a gunshot wound Saturday afternoon at the family home in Georgia, and police are currently conducting an investigation. Wendy Barlow, Kidder's mother, expressed her grief to TMZ.com, stating:

“I am devastated and shocked. This is an epidemic with your young men. And mental health…”

In a post on Twitter/X, Flair shared his thoughts:

“I have spent hours wondering what to say. After hearing the news of Sebastian’s passing, I can only imagine what Wendy & Paul are going through, having lost a son approximately the same age in 2013. I know the pain of your loss will be with you the rest of your life. I still, every day of my life, think about Reid, as you will continue to think about Sebastian. You can’t blame yourselves as I blamed myself for making Reid my best friend instead of being a good parent. Sometimes we get so close to our kids, we forget that they need us in so many different ways. I’m so thankful for the time I had with Sebastian. I have so many great memories and bonding time with him as he grew up! He stood tall by his mother along with the whole family—Sophia, Paris, and Summer—while I was dying. He was so unselfish, sharing his mother with me as I was dying and also at the passing of my son Reid. He was multi-talented and, in everybody’s eyes, a huge success and will always be remembered that way. I’m so sorry! Wendy, please stay strong and don’t let anything deter you from all your successful endeavors you have in place in the future. God bless you both! Rest in peace, Sebastian!”