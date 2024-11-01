Title Match, No Disqualification Bout, and More Confirmed for TNA iMPACT on November 7

The lineup for next week's episode of TNA iMPACT is beginning to take form.
During this week's special Halloween edition of TNA, a two-hour program airing on AXS TV and TNA+, which also served as the post-TNA Bound For Glory 2024 episode, several matches were announced for the upcoming show.
On the November 7 episode of TNA iMPACT, fans can expect to see “Speedball” Mike Bailey face Moose for the TNA X-Division Championship, Rosemary take on Wendy Choo in a No Disqualification match, and a tag team bout featuring Jordynne Grace & Masha Slamovich against Alisha Edwards & Tasha Steelz.
