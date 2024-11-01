WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Title Match, No Disqualification Bout, and More Confirmed for TNA iMPACT on November 7

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 01, 2024

Title Match, No Disqualification Bout, and More Confirmed for TNA iMPACT on November 7

The lineup for next week's episode of TNA iMPACT is beginning to take form.

During this week's special Halloween edition of TNA, a two-hour program airing on AXS TV and TNA+, which also served as the post-TNA Bound For Glory 2024 episode, several matches were announced for the upcoming show.

On the November 7 episode of TNA iMPACT, fans can expect to see “Speedball” Mike Bailey face Moose for the TNA X-Division Championship, Rosemary take on Wendy Choo in a No Disqualification match, and a tag team bout featuring Jordynne Grace & Masha Slamovich against Alisha Edwards & Tasha Steelz.

Savannah Evans Ambushes Lei Ying Lee on TNA iMPACT

The Halloween edition of TNA iMPACT delivered a stunning surprise on Thursday night. During the October 31 post-Bound For Glory 2024 episod [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 01, 2024 01:52PM


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #impact

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90116/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π