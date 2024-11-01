WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Savannah Evans Ambushes Lei Ying Lee on TNA iMPACT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 01, 2024

The Halloween edition of TNA iMPACT delivered a stunning surprise on Thursday night.

During the October 31 post-Bound For Glory 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT, airing on AXS TV and TNA+, Lei Ying Lee extended her undefeated streak since joining TNA Wrestling.

The women's wrestling star, formerly known as Xia Li in WWE and WWE NXT, easily defeated Maggie Moore in a squash match during the 10/31 show.

After celebrating her victory, Lee was unexpectedly blindsided and attacked from behind by the returning Savannah Evans.

Evans had been absent from TNA Wrestling for several months prior to this shocking return.


