WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

El Hijo Del Vikingo Provides Positive Update After Injury Scare

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 01, 2024

El Hijo Del Vikingo Provides Positive Update After Injury Scare

Some encouraging news for El Hijo Del Vikingo.

As previously reported on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Vikingo was stretchered out during the TNA Impact TV tapings this past Sunday night in Detroit, MI, after suffering a leg injury while executing a dive in his singles match against Trent Seven.

On Thursday, Vikingo shared an update on Instagram, revealing that he did not tear any ligaments or muscles. He mentioned that doctors have advised him to rest for the next five days, after which he should be able to return in around twenty days. He stated,

“On Sunday I had a hard blow to my right knee. Thank God, it didn’t affect any ligaments or muscles. I have to rest it for five days to allow it to deflate, then start rehab until I’m 100% recovered. I will be out for 15-20 days. Thanks to TNA and AAA for being vigilant. Thanks to everyone who took the time to send me a message. Thank you!”

We send our best wishes to El Hijo Del Vikingo for a full and speedy recovery.

WWE Negotiates with Travis Scott for Netflix Debut Show

WWE is reportedly in negotiations with a prominent figure from the music and pop culture scene for an upcoming major event. As per a source [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 31, 2024 06:01PM


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #el hijo del vikingo

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90114/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π