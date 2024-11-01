El Hijo Del Vikingo Provides Positive Update After Injury Scare

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Some encouraging news for El Hijo Del Vikingo.

As previously reported on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Vikingo was stretchered out during the TNA Impact TV tapings this past Sunday night in Detroit, MI, after suffering a leg injury while executing a dive in his singles match against Trent Seven.

On Thursday, Vikingo shared an update on Instagram, revealing that he did not tear any ligaments or muscles. He mentioned that doctors have advised him to rest for the next five days, after which he should be able to return in around twenty days. He stated,

“On Sunday I had a hard blow to my right knee. Thank God, it didn’t affect any ligaments or muscles. I have to rest it for five days to allow it to deflate, then start rehab until I’m 100% recovered. I will be out for 15-20 days. Thanks to TNA and AAA for being vigilant. Thanks to everyone who took the time to send me a message. Thank you!”

We send our best wishes to El Hijo Del Vikingo for a full and speedy recovery.