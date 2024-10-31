WWE Negotiates with Travis Scott for Netflix Debut Show

WWE is reportedly in negotiations with a prominent figure from the music and pop culture scene for an upcoming major event.
As per a source, WWE has engaged in “advanced discussions” with Travis Scott about a potential appearance on the inaugural episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on Netflix.
While the appearance is not yet confirmed, WWE and Travis Scott have not made any official announcements. Nevertheless, it appears WWE is eager to make this collaboration happen for their debut show on Netflix.
WWE Raw is set to premiere on Netflix on January 7, 2025.
⚡ Backstage Update on Rhea Ripley's Broken Orbital Bone: Injury Occurred During October 21 Raw, Explanation for NXT Segment
An update has emerged concerning Rhea Ripley's injury situation. The prevailing belief is that Ripley sustained a broken orbital bone durin [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 31, 2024 06:00PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com