WWE Negotiates with Travis Scott for Netflix Debut Show

WWE is reportedly in negotiations with a prominent figure from the music and pop culture scene for an upcoming major event.

As per a source, WWE has engaged in “advanced discussions” with Travis Scott about a potential appearance on the inaugural episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

While the appearance is not yet confirmed, WWE and Travis Scott have not made any official announcements. Nevertheless, it appears WWE is eager to make this collaboration happen for their debut show on Netflix.

WWE Raw is set to premiere on Netflix on January 7, 2025.