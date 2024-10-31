WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Negotiates with Travis Scott for Netflix Debut Show

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 31, 2024

WWE is reportedly in negotiations with a prominent figure from the music and pop culture scene for an upcoming major event.

As per a source, WWE has engaged in “advanced discussions” with Travis Scott about a potential appearance on the inaugural episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

While the appearance is not yet confirmed, WWE and Travis Scott have not made any official announcements. Nevertheless, it appears WWE is eager to make this collaboration happen for their debut show on Netflix.

WWE Raw is set to premiere on Netflix on January 7, 2025.

Tags: #wwe #raw #netflix #travis scott

