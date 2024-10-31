WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Backstage Update on Rhea Ripley's Broken Orbital Bone: Injury Occurred During October 21 Raw, Explanation for NXT Segment

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 31, 2024

An update has emerged concerning Rhea Ripley's injury situation.

The prevailing belief is that Ripley sustained a broken orbital bone during a headbutt incident when she confronted Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the October 21 episode of Raw.

Ripley was absent from the live event on October 28 but made an appearance on the October 29 episode of WWE NXT. Her segment, filmed in the parking lot, was added at the last minute, likely due to its proximity to Orlando, allowing Ripley to avoid flying for the shoot.

Ripley has been withdrawn from the upcoming WWE Raw taping scheduled in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this weekend.

Currently, there is no clear timeline regarding her absence from WWE events. We will keep you updated.

Tags: #wwe #nxt #rhea ripley

