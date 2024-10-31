Rob Van Dam Reflects on Sabu's Intentional Botched Spots to Play Mind Games with Dave Meltzer

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Dave Meltzer has made headlines this week.

The founder of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com was referenced by Chris Jericho during his promo segment on AEW's Fright Night Dynamite on October 30.

Furthermore, WWE Hall of Fame legend Rob Van Dam discussed Meltzer on his latest episode of the "1 of a Kind" podcast, which aired after his appearance on WWE NXT on The CW Network on October 29.

During the episode, RVD reminisced about fellow ECW original Sabu purposely botching spots in matches to play with Meltzer's perceptions.

“Somebody was showing it on their show and they were laughing thinking that Sabu slipped and that we just like saved the moment by whatever we did, and it’s moments like that that make me happy that there’s still a lot of gray area where people just don’t know and they think they do know,” RVD said. “Sabu did that to himself a lot. He would try to fool Meltzer and the report.”

RVD elaborated, “He would do something and seem to miss for no reason and it just made sense with his psychology, and everybody would think like, ‘Oh my God, he’s missing more spots than a window washer with cataracts.’ We were laughing 'cause we knew the whole time like, ’These guys think they know everything. They’re marks.’”