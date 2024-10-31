WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Rob Van Dam Reflects on Sabu's Intentional Botched Spots to Play Mind Games with Dave Meltzer

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 31, 2024

Rob Van Dam Reflects on Sabu's Intentional Botched Spots to Play Mind Games with Dave Meltzer

Dave Meltzer has made headlines this week.

The founder of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com was referenced by Chris Jericho during his promo segment on AEW's Fright Night Dynamite on October 30.

Furthermore, WWE Hall of Fame legend Rob Van Dam discussed Meltzer on his latest episode of the "1 of a Kind" podcast, which aired after his appearance on WWE NXT on The CW Network on October 29.

During the episode, RVD reminisced about fellow ECW original Sabu purposely botching spots in matches to play with Meltzer's perceptions.

“Somebody was showing it on their show and they were laughing thinking that Sabu slipped and that we just like saved the moment by whatever we did, and it’s moments like that that make me happy that there’s still a lot of gray area where people just don’t know and they think they do know,” RVD said. “Sabu did that to himself a lot. He would try to fool Meltzer and the report.”

RVD elaborated, “He would do something and seem to miss for no reason and it just made sense with his psychology, and everybody would think like, ‘Oh my God, he’s missing more spots than a window washer with cataracts.’ We were laughing 'cause we knew the whole time like, ’These guys think they know everything. They’re marks.’”


Tags: #wwe #ecw #rob van dam #rvd #sabu #dave meltzer

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90110/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π