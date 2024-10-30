Internal Concerns Arise Over Blood Use in Rhea Ripley WWE NXT Segment

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

There were internal concerns regarding the volume of blood utilized during the Rhea Ripley parking lot attack on the October 29 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

Nonetheless, the segment, particularly the blood quantity, received approval from a "higher power" within the WWE NXT brand prior to the October 30 show.

Rhea Ripley made an appearance in a backstage segment to rally the babyface team—comprising Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Zaria, and Kelani Jordan—who are set to compete against Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and Fatal Influence on next week’s show.

Later, a group of referees rushed to inform Ava, Robert Stone, and Stevie Turner of an incident outside. When they arrived, they encountered Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, each wielding baseball bats. As the camera shifted, a bloodied Ripley was seen lying near her car.

Ripley is currently entangled in a storyline feud with Morgan and Rodriguez on RAW.

