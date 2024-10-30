Chaos Unfolds in WWE Performance Center Parking Lot: Rhea Ripley Attacked

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The WWE Performance Center parking lot in Orlando, FL, remains a risky setting for unexpected confrontations.

In this week’s WWE NXT episode, Rhea Ripley made an appearance in a backstage segment to rally the babyface team—comprising Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Zaria, and Kelani Jordan—who are set to compete against Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and Fatal Influence on next week’s show.

Later, a group of referees rushed to inform Ava, Robert Stone, and Stevie Turner of an incident outside. When they arrived, they encountered Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, each wielding baseball bats. As the camera shifted, a bloodied Ripley was seen lying near her car.

Ripley is currently entangled in a storyline feud with Morgan and Rodriguez on RAW.

