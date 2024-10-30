WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Chaos Unfolds in WWE Performance Center Parking Lot: Rhea Ripley Attacked

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 30, 2024

Chaos Unfolds in WWE Performance Center Parking Lot: Rhea Ripley Attacked

The WWE Performance Center parking lot in Orlando, FL, remains a risky setting for unexpected confrontations.

In this week’s WWE NXT episode, Rhea Ripley made an appearance in a backstage segment to rally the babyface team—comprising Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Zaria, and Kelani Jordan—who are set to compete against Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and Fatal Influence on next week’s show.

Later, a group of referees rushed to inform Ava, Robert Stone, and Stevie Turner of an incident outside. When they arrived, they encountered Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, each wielding baseball bats. As the camera shifted, a bloodied Ripley was seen lying near her car.

Ripley is currently entangled in a storyline feud with Morgan and Rodriguez on RAW.

Highlights from the segment are available below.


Tags: #wwe #nxt #rhea ripley #liv morgan #raquel rodriguez

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90092/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π