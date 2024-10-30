WWE Raw Viewership Drops for October 28 Episode

The viewership and ratings data for the October 28th episode of WWE Monday Night RAW has been released.
According to Programming Insider, this week's episode attracted 1,401,000 viewers, a decrease from last week's 1,577,000 viewers.
In the crucial 18 to 49 demographic, the show earned a 0.42 rating, down from the previous week's 0.51 demo rating.
The episode faced significant competition from the Monday Night Football matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants, which garnered 13,310,000 viewers across ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2.
Additionally, Game 3 of the MLB World Series featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees brought in 13,720,000 viewers, achieving a 3.25 key demo rating on FOX.
⚡ The Wyatt Six Allegedly Kidnap The Miz Following WWE Raw
The Wyatt Six have reportedly abducted The Miz, a shocking revelation unveiled by Karrion Kross and Scarlett in a recent tweet. Over the pa [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 29, 2024 09:12AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com