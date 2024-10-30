WWE Raw Viewership Drops for October 28 Episode

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The viewership and ratings data for the October 28th episode of WWE Monday Night RAW has been released.

According to Programming Insider, this week's episode attracted 1,401,000 viewers, a decrease from last week's 1,577,000 viewers.

In the crucial 18 to 49 demographic, the show earned a 0.42 rating, down from the previous week's 0.51 demo rating.

The episode faced significant competition from the Monday Night Football matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants, which garnered 13,310,000 viewers across ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2.

Additionally, Game 3 of the MLB World Series featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees brought in 13,720,000 viewers, achieving a 3.25 key demo rating on FOX.