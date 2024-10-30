WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Raw Viewership Drops for October 28 Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 30, 2024

WWE Raw Viewership Drops for October 28 Episode

The viewership and ratings data for the October 28th episode of WWE Monday Night RAW has been released.

According to Programming Insider, this week's episode attracted 1,401,000 viewers, a decrease from last week's 1,577,000 viewers.

In the crucial 18 to 49 demographic, the show earned a 0.42 rating, down from the previous week's 0.51 demo rating.

The episode faced significant competition from the Monday Night Football matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants, which garnered 13,310,000 viewers across ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2.

Additionally, Game 3 of the MLB World Series featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees brought in 13,720,000 viewers, achieving a 3.25 key demo rating on FOX.

The Wyatt Six Allegedly Kidnap The Miz Following WWE Raw

The Wyatt Six have reportedly abducted The Miz, a shocking revelation unveiled by Karrion Kross and Scarlett in a recent tweet. Over the pa [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 29, 2024 09:12AM


Tags: #wwe #raw #ratings

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90095/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π