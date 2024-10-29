The Wyatt Six Allegedly Kidnap The Miz Following WWE Raw

The Wyatt Six have reportedly abducted The Miz, a shocking revelation unveiled by Karrion Kross and Scarlett in a recent tweet.
Over the past few weeks, this enigmatic faction has targeted The Miz and The Final Testament, intensifying the tension as Kross has repeatedly pressed The Miz to uncover the truth behind their actions.
In a post-RAW video, Kross dramatically hinted at The Miz’s fate, replying to Scarlett with a chilling remark that "The Miz is dead for sure." The two then embarked on a search for him, leaving fans wondering what’s next.
Yes, I have been notified. @WWE— Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) October 29, 2024
I’ll try to find him for 10 minutes and then I’m heading back to the hotel.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/7mzoF5w1He
