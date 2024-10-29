WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Wyatt Six Allegedly Kidnap The Miz Following WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 29, 2024

The Wyatt Six have reportedly abducted The Miz, a shocking revelation unveiled by Karrion Kross and Scarlett in a recent tweet.

Over the past few weeks, this enigmatic faction has targeted The Miz and The Final Testament, intensifying the tension as Kross has repeatedly pressed The Miz to uncover the truth behind their actions.

In a post-RAW video, Kross dramatically hinted at The Miz’s fate, replying to Scarlett with a chilling remark that "The Miz is dead for sure." The two then embarked on a search for him, leaving fans wondering what’s next.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 29, 2024 09:10AM


