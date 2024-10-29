WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AJ Styles Speaks Out on Declining TNA Hall of Fame Induction

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 29, 2024

AJ Styles Speaks Out on Declining TNA Hall of Fame Induction

As previously reported, TNA had several potential candidates in mind for induction into the TNA Hall of Fame at this year's Bound for Glory event, beyond just Rhino and Bob Ryder. Among the names considered were AJ Styles and Monty Brown, with Matt Hardy publicly revealing that TNA had indeed approached Monty about the honor.

TNA officials had also reportedly reached out to WWE to inquire about the possibility of inducting AJ Styles. However, WWE ultimately declined.

In a recent update, AJ Styles clarified his stance on the matter via Twitter, stating that the decision to decline the TNA Hall of Fame induction was his own. He tweeted:

“I’m still an active wrestler…I hope. I made the decision not to go into the TNA HOF, not WWE. I appreciate TNA, but I don’t want to go into any HOF as long as I’m still active. My choice”

TNA Releases Press Statement with Full Details on Genesis and Impact Taping in Dallas

TNA Wrestling issued the following press release: TNA Wrestling Returns to Dallas: Genesis Pay-Per-View Kicks Off 2025 Followed by Special [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 28, 2024 07:41PM


Tags: #wwe #tna #tna wrestling #hall of fame #aj styles

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90072/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π