AJ Styles Speaks Out on Declining TNA Hall of Fame Induction

As previously reported, TNA had several potential candidates in mind for induction into the TNA Hall of Fame at this year's Bound for Glory event, beyond just Rhino and Bob Ryder. Among the names considered were AJ Styles and Monty Brown, with Matt Hardy publicly revealing that TNA had indeed approached Monty about the honor.

TNA officials had also reportedly reached out to WWE to inquire about the possibility of inducting AJ Styles. However, WWE ultimately declined.

In a recent update, AJ Styles clarified his stance on the matter via Twitter, stating that the decision to decline the TNA Hall of Fame induction was his own. He tweeted:

“I’m still an active wrestler…I hope. I made the decision not to go into the TNA HOF, not WWE. I appreciate TNA, but I don’t want to go into any HOF as long as I’m still active. My choice”