TNA Releases Press Statement with Full Details on Genesis and Impact Taping in Dallas

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

TNA Wrestling issued the following press release:

TNA Wrestling Returns to Dallas: Genesis Pay-Per-View Kicks Off 2025 Followed by Special Live Edition of iMPACT

Multiple Championship Matches Confirmed for Sunday, January 19th at The Curtis Culwell Center

TNA’s Flagship Weekly TV Show, iMPACT!, Will Air LIVE on Thursday, January 23, From The Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas

TNA Wrestling presents its first event of 2025, Genesis, which will air live around the world on pay-per-view on Sunday, January 19, emanating from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, part of the Dallas Metroplex.

TNA has not had shows in Dallas since the summer of 2022.

The fallout from Genesis will kick off a LIVE episode of TNA’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT! on AXS TV and TNA+, on Thursday night, January 23 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio. All the TNA stars will be in action again on Friday, January 24, for television tapings the following night in San Antonio.

TICKET DETAILS

Tickets for the January shows in Dallas and San Antonio go on-sale Friday, November 15, starting at 10am ET. The exclusive pre-sales for TNA+ subscribers is Wednesday, November 13, starting at 10am ET. To purchase tickets for the Texas shows, go to: tnawrestling.com.

Much like Bound For Glory in October, TNA Wrestling confirmed that the Genesis pay-per-view in Dallas will include the Power Slam Front-Row section, featuring commemorative take-home chairs. Seats in the Power Slam Front-Row section include a number of additional perks with full details to be announced in early November.

TNA Wrestling will bring all the stars to Dallas, including Nic Nemeth, Jeff & Matt Hardy, Joe Hendry, Mike Santana, Jordynne Grace, Masha Slamovich, Lei Ying Lee, Josh Alexander, Moose, Steve Maclin, AJ Francis, Eric Young, Eddie Edwards, Frankie Kazarian, Jake Something, PCO, and more.

Matches for the Genesis pay-per-view will be announced over the coming weeks.

TNA’s January shows in San Antonio follow the sold-out San Antonio shows in September. TNA executives confirmed multiple yet-to-be-announced championship matches will be held in San Antonio.

# # #

About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku, SamsungTV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing and sponsorship.