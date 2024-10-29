TNA's Chris Bey Thanks Fans and Medical Staff During Recovery

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Chris Bey expresses his gratitude for the overwhelming support he has received while recovering from a serious neck injury.

On Tuesday, TNA Wrestling shared a statement from Bey, in which he thanked the promotion, his friends and family, the fans, and the medical staff who have cared for him. He acknowledged that the road to recovery will be “long and challenging,” but he feels fortunate to have everyone praying for him.

“I just want to take a few moments to extend my heartfelt thanks and deepest appreciation for so much and to so many over the past few days. From everyone at TNA Wrestling, to the incredible medical staff here in Detroit, to family, friends, and fans worldwide,” Bey stated. “I know you have been praying for my full recovery from the in-ring accident this past Sunday. Monday was Day One for me on this journey, which I know will be long and challenging. Thanks again for the love and support, and please keep the prayers coming!”

Bey sustained his injury during a tag team match against The Hardys at TNA’s post-Bound for Glory television taping in Detroit on Sunday. Following the incident, he was stretchered out and taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

On Monday, TNA released a statement indicating that Bey was in “good spirits” and would remain hospitalized in Detroit for a few more days.

Additionally, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to provide financial assistance to Bey during his recovery.