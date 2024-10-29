GoFundMe Launched for Chris Bey's Medical Expenses After TNA Injury

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to assist with medical expenses for Chris Bey.

The TNA star suffered serious injuries during a frightening incident at the iMPACT taping on Sunday night in Detroit, MI. After an outpouring of prayers and well-wishes from numerous WWE, TNA, AEW, and other wrestling personalities following the stoppage of the October 27 taping due to his injury, Bey was reportedly rushed into emergency neck surgery.

For those who may have missed it, TNA provided an update on Chris Bey’s condition late Monday evening.

On the same day, the GoFundMe campaign was launched with a goal of raising $30,000 for Bey's medical expenses. Remarkably, just 21 hours after its creation, the campaign has already amassed $26,745, and it is on track to easily reach the $30,000 target within the first 24 hours.

Our thoughts are with Chris Bey and his family during this challenging time.

For those interested in supporting Chris Bey’s GoFundMe campaign, click here.