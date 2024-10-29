WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
GoFundMe Launched for Chris Bey's Medical Expenses After TNA Injury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 29, 2024

GoFundMe Launched for Chris Bey's Medical Expenses After TNA Injury

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to assist with medical expenses for Chris Bey.

The TNA star suffered serious injuries during a frightening incident at the iMPACT taping on Sunday night in Detroit, MI. After an outpouring of prayers and well-wishes from numerous WWE, TNA, AEW, and other wrestling personalities following the stoppage of the October 27 taping due to his injury, Bey was reportedly rushed into emergency neck surgery.

For those who may have missed it, TNA provided an update on Chris Bey’s condition late Monday evening.

On the same day, the GoFundMe campaign was launched with a goal of raising $30,000 for Bey's medical expenses. Remarkably, just 21 hours after its creation, the campaign has already amassed $26,745, and it is on track to easily reach the $30,000 target within the first 24 hours.

Our thoughts are with Chris Bey and his family during this challenging time.

For those interested in supporting Chris Bey’s GoFundMe campaign, click here.


