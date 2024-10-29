WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon Plans New Film and TV Production Hub

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 29, 2024

Vince McMahon is in the process of launching a new entertainment company.

According to a report from Pwinsider, the former WWE Chairman is establishing a new “entertainment hub company.” This venture is expected to “financially back, develop, and produce film and television productions,” focusing on both fiction and non-fiction projects, distinctly separate from WWE's typical offerings.

Several former WWE staff members are joining McMahon in this endeavor, including Brad Blum, the former Chief Operating Officer of WWE, who has been a longtime ally of McMahon. Blum initially left WWE following McMahon's first "retirement" after the Wall Street Journal articles, but returned when McMahon sold WWE to Endeavor. He resigned from the company again in May.

Kristen Prouty, previously WWE’s liaison to Hollywood and Senior Vice President of Entertainment Relations, is also reportedly involved in the new project. She was released in May.

The new company is set to be based in the Los Angeles area upon its launch. However, it is uncertain how many networks or distributors will be willing to collaborate with McMahon in light of his exit from WWE and the serious allegations he is currently facing.

Lastly, Kevin Dunn is not expected to participate in this new venture.

