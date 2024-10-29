Cody Rhodes Calls for Conor McGregor's WWE Debut

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Cody Rhodes and Conor McGregor have recently been exchanging compliments in the media.

In a recent interview with MMA journalist and personality The Schmo, Rhodes expressed his interest in seeing the former UFC double champion make his WWE debut.

“One I’d love to see dip his toes into the water with WWE would be Conor [McGregor],” Rhodes said. “Just to dip his toes. The competition environment at WWE, the competition is different than what you might think. It’s so much about who has the most discipline, who is the most professional, getting there to the finish line, getting there to a WrestleMania.”

Rhodes added, “I feel like someone who has competed at the highest level like he has and so many amazing fights, it’s time to maybe dip into the more entertainment side of sports entertainment. I think he’d be great at it, I do.”

McGregor later shared a clip from The Schmo's interview featuring the Undisputed WWE Champion and hinted at future plans, stating he would “see [him] soon.”

“The Schmo and the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes enjoying themselves some smooth Proper Whiskey,” McGregor wrote. “CLASS PERSONIFIED!”

He further commented, “Love it Cody, see you soon.”