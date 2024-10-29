Backstage Update: WWE Preparing Additional Big Surprises for NXT at the 2300 Arena

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

More ECW personalities may be making an appearance at the upcoming WWE NXT on CW taping at the former ECW Arena.

As the November 6 taping for NXT on CW approaches at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA, updates indicate that WWE is reaching out to several ECW figures for participation in the event.

Dawn Marie has already been confirmed as a special referee for the match between Lola Vice and Jada Parker.

Additionally, discussions have taken place about featuring a match between Bully Ray & Trick Williams against Ridge Holland & Ethan Page.

Moreover, there have been behind-the-scenes discussions in WWE to introduce a tag team that includes Lita, who previously worked in ECW as Miss Congeniality. The proposal involves an eight- or ten-woman tag match set for this nostalgia-themed event.

Lita last competed for WWE at WrestleMania 39, where she teamed with Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus. She was also seen at the 2300 Arena just last week for unrelated matters.