Latest Update on WWE ID Launch: Details Revealed on What It Entails

WWE has officially launched its “WWE ID” program, as we reported earlier this morning on WrestlingHeadlines.com. This initiative will collaborate with various professional wrestling schools to provide aspiring talents a pathway to eventually join WWE.

According to Pwinsider, WWE has been developing this program for several years. Gabe Sapolsky, former booker for ROH and EVOLVE, will oversee the initiative, leveraging his extensive experience scouting talents at different schools and independent events.

The program aims to establish official relationships with these schools and promotions, directing potential recruits to quality training environments. WWE will evaluate those they deem ready for the Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Furthermore, the concept will allow WWE to send existing developmental talents to these accredited schools to gain diverse perspectives.

WWE representatives are also set to visit these institutions to enhance their training programs. The WWE Performance Center is now being referred to as a “finishing school,” while the accredited schools will serve as entry points for beginners.

There may be a ripple effect on the independent wrestling scene, with some talents potentially trying to align themselves with WWE’s interests as they navigate the developmental system. Several independent promoters express concerns that this could mirror WWE's previous strategy of signing up British talents ahead of the NXT UK launch.

As of now, the following schools have been announced as part of the WWE ID program:

Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling (Houston)

Cody Rhodes’ Nightmare Factory (Atlanta), led by QT Marshall

Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave Academy (Davenport, Iowa)

Elite Pro Wrestling Training Center (Concord, New Hampshire), managed by Mike Hollow and Scott Reed

KnokX Pro Academy (Los Angeles), overseen by Rikishi and Black Pearl