WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Confirms Return to Madison Square Garden for Holiday Tradition

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 29, 2024

WWE Confirms Return to Madison Square Garden for Holiday Tradition

WWE has confirmed it will continue its annual tradition by returning to Madison Square Garden for the holidays. Earlier this month, fans noted the absence of the December 26th show from the announced schedule, raising concerns about the event's future.

This marked the first time since 2009, except for 2020 during the pandemic that WWE had not included the MSG show in its holiday lineup. The return was officially announced by Knicks star Jalen Brunson during a game at MSG.

Tony D’Angelo Hopes to See ECW Originals at Upcoming NXT Show

WWE will showcase a special episode of NXT on Wednesday, November 6, at the 2300 Arena, formerly known as the ECW Arena in Philadelphia. Thi [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 29, 2024 01:22PM

 


Tags: #wwe #msg #madison square garden #new york city #nyc

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90080/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π