WWE Confirms Return to Madison Square Garden for Holiday Tradition

WWE has confirmed it will continue its annual tradition by returning to Madison Square Garden for the holidays. Earlier this month, fans noted the absence of the December 26th show from the announced schedule, raising concerns about the event's future.

This marked the first time since 2009, except for 2020 during the pandemic that WWE had not included the MSG show in its holiday lineup. The return was officially announced by Knicks star Jalen Brunson during a game at MSG.