Tony D’Angelo Hopes to See ECW Originals at Upcoming NXT Show

WWE will showcase a special episode of NXT on Wednesday, November 6, at the 2300 Arena, formerly known as the ECW Arena in Philadelphia. This exciting episode will be broadcast live on The CW, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

As previously reported by eWn, ECW legend Bubba Ray Dudley is anticipated to attend the NXT event. At XNT Halloween Havoc 2024, Dudley made a dramatic save for NXT Champion Trick Williams, who successfully defended his title against Ethan Page in the main event.

Following the match, Ridge Holland and Page attacked Williams, but Dudley intervened, sending the heels retreating. While not officially confirmed, WWE may be preparing to set up a tag team match for the NXT show at the 2300 Arena.

In a recent interview with “The Takedown,” Tony D’Angelo expressed his hope to see several ECW originals at the event, specifically mentioning the FBI faction.

Tony stated, “I’m unable to speak on the company’s behalf as far as that goes, but do I selfishly want that to happen? Absolutely. I think that would be very cool, especially with all the history that FBI has in that building. I think it would be great for the D’Angelo Family to work with the FBI. We’ll see what Nunzio is doing. Maybe I’ll give him a call. I know a few guys that he works with, so maybe we can put something together.”

The Full Blooded Italians (FBI) included members such as Nunzio, Tony Mamaluke, Big Sal E. Graziano, Vito, Tracy Smothers, and others.