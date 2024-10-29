WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Preview: ZARIA's In-Ring Debut, Casket Match, and More Tonight!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 29, 2024

The aftermath of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 unfolds tonight.

WWE is set to air this week’s episode of NXT on CW at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Below is the lineup advertised for the October 29 episode of the show:

- ZARIA’s in-ring debut

- Wendy Choo vs. Tatum Paxley (Casket Match)

- Charlie Dempsey vs. Lexis King w/ William Regal (Heritage Cup)

- Fraxiom vs. Je’Von Evans & Cedric Alexander (Tag Titles)

