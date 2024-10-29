WWE NXT Preview: ZARIA's In-Ring Debut, Casket Match, and More Tonight!

The aftermath of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 unfolds tonight.
WWE is set to air this week’s episode of NXT on CW at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
Below is the lineup advertised for the October 29 episode of the show:
- ZARIA’s in-ring debut
- Wendy Choo vs. Tatum Paxley (Casket Match)
- Charlie Dempsey vs. Lexis King w/ William Regal (Heritage Cup)
- Fraxiom vs. Je’Von Evans & Cedric Alexander (Tag Titles)
