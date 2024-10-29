Mick Foley Explains How He and The Undertaker Stay Friends Despite Political Differences

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, renowned for his place in the wrestling world and outspoken views on politics, recently shared insights on his enduring friendship with The Undertaker despite their divergent political stances.

With the presidential election approaching, Foley has been vocal about his support for Kamala Harris, sharing a YouTube video where he openly addressed Donald Trump and the American public, stating that “things became unacceptable eight years ago.” Foley elaborated on his stance, presenting Harris as a stronger candidate.

Meanwhile, The Undertaker recently hosted Donald Trump on his Six Feet Under podcast, where he praised Trump, remarking that he “made politics fun again.” This contrast underscores their differing views but also highlights the mutual respect between the two icons.

During a recent CNN appearance, Foley spoke about navigating friendships amid political divides, emphasizing his commitment to maintaining bonds over shared values. He reflected, “I can count on one hand the number of friends I’ve lost over politics... the things that draw us together are so much more meaningful than the things that divide us.”

Foley’s dedication to his friendship with The Undertaker, unaffected by political differences, continues to resonate with fans. Whether his views on the upcoming election sway public opinion remains to be seen, as Foley encourages reflection on what truly unites people.