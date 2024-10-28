WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Maria Kanellis-Bennett Hospitalized Again

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 28, 2024

Maria Kanellis-Bennett Hospitalized Again

Maria Kanellis took to X on Monday morning to update her fans on a new health issue she's currently facing.

In a heartfelt post, she shared:

"Spent the night in the emergency room receiving different cocktails of drugs including anti-nausea, morphine, caffeine/ibuprofen, magnesium, etc trying to make me comfortable. Then, they re-admitted me this morning because they could not control the pain, at 4:00am. I’m having trouble walking and standing because of the pain. I miss my kids and I am ready to be home but here I am."

Our thoughts are with Maria Kanellis and her family during this challenging time.

Chris Jericho Credits Diet and Injury-Free Career to Avoiding Heavy Lifting

Chris Jericho, the 53-year-old wrestling legend who has starred in both WWE and AEW, remains a fixture on AEW’s weekly roster. Despite [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 28, 2024 07:40PM


Tags: #wwe #maria kanellis #maria #maria kanellisbennett

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90063/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π