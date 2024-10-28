Maria Kanellis-Bennett Hospitalized Again

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Maria Kanellis took to X on Monday morning to update her fans on a new health issue she's currently facing.

In a heartfelt post, she shared:

"Spent the night in the emergency room receiving different cocktails of drugs including anti-nausea, morphine, caffeine/ibuprofen, magnesium, etc trying to make me comfortable. Then, they re-admitted me this morning because they could not control the pain, at 4:00am. I’m having trouble walking and standing because of the pain. I miss my kids and I am ready to be home but here I am."

Our thoughts are with Maria Kanellis and her family during this challenging time.