WWE WrestleMania 41 Breaks Opening Weekend Ticket Sales Record

WrestleMania 41 is setting records months ahead of the main event, with WWE announcing an all-time high for its opening weekend of ticket sales.

The highly anticipated two-night event, scheduled for April 19 and 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, has already drawn overwhelming fan interest. Tickets officially went on sale on October 25, and WWE celebrated by sharing on Twitter/X that WrestleMania 41’s opening weekend had achieved the largest ticket launch in the company's history.

With months still remaining before the event, fans are buzzing about the potential lineup for the Showcase of the Immortals. Speculation is mounting around blockbuster matches, with particular excitement surrounding a possible appearance by The Rock, who made a memorable return to the ring at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. Fans are hopeful the Hollywood star will bring another iconic WrestleMania moment to Las Vegas.

“WrestleMania 41 is officially the best opening on-sale weekend in WWE history! Don’t miss your chance to be there LIVE in person on April 19 & 20!”