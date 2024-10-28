Rob Van Dam Applauds Karrion Kross’s Resilience: “I Appreciate the Hustle”

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In a recent episode of his 1 Of A Kind podcast, Rob Van Dam shared high praise for Karrion Kross, citing admiration for his commitment to perseverance despite setbacks. Van Dam noted, “He’s a really good dude, from first-hand experience. When I got to IMPACT, I’m not sure which time, it would have been the second time, which was 2020 or something, but when I went to TNA/IMPACT, Karrion Kross was there just for a second.”

Van Dam continued, explaining that Scarlett’s friendship with his wife Katie introduced him to Kross. Reflecting on Kross’s journey, Van Dam shared his respect, saying, “When I see somebody get told by everyone, ‘Man, they’re gonna push you to the moon, look at you,’ and then I see that taken from them, and then I see them figure out what their next move is... I tend to, not always, but I can earn a bit of respect for their hustle because I’ve been there.”

He emphasized how Kross’s ability to endure and adapt has earned him “two thumbs up” and added, “I appreciate them, and the hustle too... To see them get tested and keep on going and not let it destroy them... You gotta at least leave a little room for skepticism, I think, but that’s just for me.”