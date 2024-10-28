Chris Jericho Credits Diet and Injury-Free Career to Avoiding Heavy Lifting

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Chris Jericho, the 53-year-old wrestling legend who has starred in both WWE and AEW, remains a fixture on AEW’s weekly roster. Despite over three decades in the industry, he has no plans to retire and stays dedicated to maintaining his physical fitness.

In a recent conversation on The Adam Carolla Show, Jericho discussed his evolving fitness regimen and how aging has influenced his approach. “I mean it really is focused on diet now more than anything. I don’t lift weights, per se, anymore because my joints are getting too messed up. As you get older, how much you bench really doesn’t matter anymore,” Jericho explained.

He went on to emphasize the importance of diet and how he has transitioned to kickboxing for cardio and muscle definition. “A lot of dieting, constantly. That’s kind of the number one. I kind of shifted all of my training over to kickboxing. I really enjoy that for a cardio workout. It’s good for the form, for the definition as well.”

Jericho also acknowledged the toll that intense weightlifting can take on the body over time, especially on joints and ligaments, which is why he now avoids heavy lifting. “Lifting weights, I think it becomes more counterproductive over the years when you’re really straining with those joints and those ligaments,” he noted. His injury-free career, which he attributes to careful management and adaptability, is something he values and intends to protect as he continues performing.

In October, Jericho showcased his skills by defeating Mark Briscoe to claim the ROH World Championship on AEW Dynamite. Reflecting on his sustained career in and out of the ring, he credits his ventures outside wrestling with helping him stay energized and resilient in the wrestling world.