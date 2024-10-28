Behind-the-Scenes Update: WWE to Take a New Approach for Crown Jewel & Raw in Saudi Arabia

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE is set to make its way to Saudi Arabia this week, with updates emerging as excitement builds for the WWE Crown Jewel 2024 premium live event happening this weekend in Riyadh.

A live Kickoff media event for WWE Crown Jewel 2024 will be streamed on Friday afternoon, setting the stage for Saturday’s main event. Fans can tune into the “Countdown to WWE Crown Jewel 2024” pre-show live from Riyadh at around 11 a.m. EST on Saturday. The show will stream on the WWE Network via Peacock and will also be available on WWE’s digital and social media channels as the countdown to the PLE (Premium Live Event) begins.

In addition to the Crown Jewel spectacle, WWE will be bringing a larger roster than usual to Saudi Arabia this year. Following the event, the company will tape an episode of WWE Raw on Sunday, which will air Monday night on the USA Network, giving fans an action-packed weekend of WWE content.