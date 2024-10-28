WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Joins ComplexCon 2024 in Las Vegas, Building Hype for WrestleMania 41

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 28, 2024

WWE Joins ComplexCon 2024 in Las Vegas, Building Hype for WrestleMania 41

WWE will have a major presence at this year’s ComplexCon in Las Vegas, adding to the excitement of the annual convention taking place next month.

This appearance will center around WWE’s promotion of WrestleMania 41, their highly anticipated two-night premium live event coming to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19 and 20, 2025. WWE’s involvement at ComplexCon aims to build anticipation for the marquee event as fans gather for the popular convention in November.

Alongside WWE, attendees can look forward to live performances from top artists, including Cardi B, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott, and more.

Source: x.com
Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90044/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π