WWE Joins ComplexCon 2024 in Las Vegas, Building Hype for WrestleMania 41

WWE will have a major presence at this year’s ComplexCon in Las Vegas, adding to the excitement of the annual convention taking place next month.
This appearance will center around WWE’s promotion of WrestleMania 41, their highly anticipated two-night premium live event coming to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19 and 20, 2025. WWE’s involvement at ComplexCon aims to build anticipation for the marquee event as fans gather for the popular convention in November.
Alongside WWE, attendees can look forward to live performances from top artists, including Cardi B, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott, and more.
