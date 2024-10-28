WWE Declined TNA Hall of Fame Induction Opportunity for AJ Styles

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Rhino and Bob Ryder were inducted into the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame at Bound For Glory 2024. Notably, Matt Hardy recently revealed that former TNA star Monty Brown had also been considered for induction.

According to Fightful.com, WWE star AJ Styles was also under consideration for the TNA Hall of Fame. However, WWE reportedly declined the offer, with insiders speculating the decision was due to Styles’ injury or an ongoing storyline. It appears the door remains open for a Styles induction in the future, and there is even speculation that Styles might consider a return match with TNA.

Currently, there is no confirmation on when Styles will return to WWE television. Conflicting reports have emerged about his status since the October 4th, 2024, episode of WWE Smackdown. Initial reports suggested that Styles had not sustained an injury during his match with Carmelo Hayes. However, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com stated that Styles' injury was “legit and not storyline.”