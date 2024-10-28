WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Hall of Famer JBL Teases 'Global Takeover' with Lucha Libre AAA

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 28, 2024

WWE Hall of Famer JBL Teases 'Global Takeover' with Lucha Libre AAA

Former WWE Champion and Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) has recently been stirring up wrestling headlines after making appearances with multiple major promotions, including TNA Wrestling, GCW, and MLW. Notably, JBL has now positioned himself as a key investor in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, marking his commitment to the brand after his recent appearance at AAA’s TripleMania XXXII on August 17.

At TripleMania, JBL accompanied Nic Nemeth (formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE) to the ring during Nemeth's AAA Mega Championship match, showcasing his involvement in the AAA promotion.

On October 27, JBL took to social media to hint at ambitious plans, declaring a “global takeover” with AAA. He shared:

"As part of the new ownership team for the most famous wrestling organization in Mexican history, Triple AAA @luchalibreaaa - it’s going to be a global takeover. We are going to make Mexico great. I’m everywhere? Not yet, but I will be."

Adding to the intrigue, JBL was recently spotted at TNA Bound for Glory, where he cost Joe Hendry his TNA World Title match against Nemeth.


Tags: #aaa #wwe #jbl

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90042/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π