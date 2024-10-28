WWE Hall of Famer JBL Teases 'Global Takeover' with Lucha Libre AAA

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Former WWE Champion and Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) has recently been stirring up wrestling headlines after making appearances with multiple major promotions, including TNA Wrestling, GCW, and MLW. Notably, JBL has now positioned himself as a key investor in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, marking his commitment to the brand after his recent appearance at AAA’s TripleMania XXXII on August 17.

At TripleMania, JBL accompanied Nic Nemeth (formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE) to the ring during Nemeth's AAA Mega Championship match, showcasing his involvement in the AAA promotion.

On October 27, JBL took to social media to hint at ambitious plans, declaring a “global takeover” with AAA. He shared:

"As part of the new ownership team for the most famous wrestling organization in Mexican history, Triple AAA @luchalibreaaa - it’s going to be a global takeover. We are going to make Mexico great. I’m everywhere? Not yet, but I will be."

Adding to the intrigue, JBL was recently spotted at TNA Bound for Glory, where he cost Joe Hendry his TNA World Title match against Nemeth.