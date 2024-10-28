WWE Raw Preview: Final Crown Jewel Go-Home Show Live from Hershey, PA

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The journey toward WWE Crown Jewel 2024 approaches its final stretch tonight.

WWE Raw airs live on October 28, 2024, from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, marking the last stop before Saturday’s premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Tonight's lineup includes Sheamus facing off against Ludwig Kaiser, Dominik Mysterio taking on a Former World Champion, and Zelina Vega clashing with Ivy Nile. Additionally, The New Day, The War Raiders, and LWO will battle in the finals of the WWE Tag-Team Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament.