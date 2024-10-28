WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Raw Preview: Final Crown Jewel Go-Home Show Live from Hershey, PA

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 28, 2024

The journey toward WWE Crown Jewel 2024 approaches its final stretch tonight.

WWE Raw airs live on October 28, 2024, from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, marking the last stop before Saturday’s premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Tonight's lineup includes Sheamus facing off against Ludwig Kaiser, Dominik Mysterio taking on a Former World Champion, and Zelina Vega clashing with Ivy Nile. Additionally, The New Day, The War Raiders, and LWO will battle in the finals of the WWE Tag-Team Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament.

