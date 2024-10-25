Behind the Scenes: Triple H Teases WWE's Netflix Launch

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 25, 2024

The promotional campaign for WWE’s groundbreaking debut on Netflix at the start of the New Year is gaining momentum.

On Friday, October 25, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to social media to share exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.

Alongside WWE Raw's transition from the USA Network to Netflix every Monday night beginning January 7, 2025, the company plans to produce and release documentary content for the global streaming service.

“Hang on tight … the road to Netflix begins,” Levesque captioned the behind-the-scenes footage he posted on X.