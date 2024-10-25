WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Behind the Scenes: Triple H Teases WWE's Netflix Launch

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 25, 2024

Behind the Scenes: Triple H Teases WWE's Netflix Launch

The promotional campaign for WWE’s groundbreaking debut on Netflix at the start of the New Year is gaining momentum.

On Friday, October 25, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to social media to share exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.

Alongside WWE Raw's transition from the USA Network to Netflix every Monday night beginning January 7, 2025, the company plans to produce and release documentary content for the global streaming service.

“Hang on tight … the road to Netflix begins,” Levesque captioned the behind-the-scenes footage he posted on X.


Tags: #wwe #triple h #paul levesque #raw #netflix

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89976/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π