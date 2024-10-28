Trick Williams Reveals Origins of His "Trick Shot" Finisher

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X



WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams recently joined the Happy Hour podcast, where he shared insights into his unique finishing move, the Trick Shot, and how it came to be.

During the discussion, Williams revealed, “I would say it was actually accidental. It was Ilja Dragunov-Trick Williams 2. It was just a fight. It was a fight. He’s hitting me in the face, he’s hitting me in the mouth. He’s trying to inflict so much pain. At this point, I’m like, ‘I’m going to hurt you. Whatever happens, happens.’ The first thing that came to my mind is, ‘I’m going to put my knee right in the middle of his forehead.’ I went for it full speed. He hit a backflip, his face was bleeding, and the crowd was going crazy. I was like, ‘This right here should be my new finish.’ I was doing the spinning Trick kick before, but in that moment with Ilja Dragunov, when it came down to it and I want to hurt you and inflict as much pain as possible. Putting my knee right in the middle of your forehead seems like a pretty good idea.’”

To hear the full interview, catch the complete podcast episode below, click here.