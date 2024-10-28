Tony D'Angelo Teases Italian-Inspired Redesign for NXT North American Championship

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tony D'Angelo, the reigning WWE NXT North American Champion, recently hinted at plans to introduce a unique touch to his championship belt, reflecting his personal style and heritage.

Custom championships have sparked mixed reactions among wrestling fans over the years. While some, like Daniel Bryan’s sustainable WWE Championship and Steve Austin’s iconic Smoking Skull belt, are celebrated, others—such as John Cena and Edge’s spinner titles—have drawn their share of criticism.

On October 8th, D'Angelo captured the North American Championship by ending the record-breaking reign of Oba Femi. Now, he’s contemplating a makeover to honor the milestone. During his appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show, "The Don of NXT" revealed his vision, sharing:

"I was going to speak to Shawn [Michaels] and request that we get some kind of Italian flair to the title. It’s a nice looking belt, don’t get me wrong, it’s a good looking belt. But, I just think the red, white, and green would give it a little more pop. So, we’ll see what I can do. We’ll see if ‘The Don’ can have a business meeting with Shawn and I might have to bring Luca [Crusifino] and Stacks [Lorenzo.]”