Ethan Page Hits Back After Bubba Ray Dudley’s Surprise NXT Halloween Havoc Appearance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 28, 2024

Former NXT Champion Ethan Page fired back at WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley following Dudley's surprise appearance at NXT Halloween Havoc 2024, where he intervened in the aftermath of Page’s match.

In the Devil’s Playground Match, Trick Williams retained the NXT Championship by defeating Page, but chaos ensued after the bell. Ridge Holland ambushed Williams, with Page joining the assault. However, Bubba Ray Dudley rushed in to defend Williams, ending the show with a heroic save.

Earlier, Holland interrupted Dudley several times, including a pre-show and an interview segment, adding tension to the night. After the broadcast, Ethan Page took to Twitter/X, posting: “I’ve only got one thing to say after tonight: D’VON!!!! … GET THIS F*ER OUTTA NXT,” referencing Dudley’s famous tag partner, D-Von Dudley.

This jab follows the playful rivalry between both sides, including a recent music video by Trick Williams and D-Von aimed at Page. With tensions high, speculation is building for a tag team showdown, potentially bringing Bubba Ray Dudley and Trick Williams against Ethan Page and Ridge Holland in the ECW Arena on NXT’s November 6 episode.


