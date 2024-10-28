WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
El Hijo Del Vikingo Addresses Injury, Vows to Make a Strong Comeback

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 28, 2024

At the October 27th TNA iMPACT! tapings, El Hijo Del Vikingo suffered a knee injury during his match with Trent Seven, resulting in his removal from the ring on a stretcher.

Following the incident, Vikingo shared his gratitude in an Instagram story, saying, “Thanks to my brother, Laredo Kid, for accompanying me and keeping an eye on me! I chose this sport, I am happy for the good and the bad. I will recover and come back stronger than ever. Thanks to everyone who sent me a message!” Alongside the message, Vikingo posted a video of the injury.

#tna #tna wrestling #impact #el hijo del vikingo

