El Hijo Del Vikingo Addresses Injury, Vows to Make a Strong Comeback

At the October 27th TNA iMPACT! tapings, El Hijo Del Vikingo suffered a knee injury during his match with Trent Seven, resulting in his removal from the ring on a stretcher.

Following the incident, Vikingo shared his gratitude in an Instagram story, saying, “Thanks to my brother, Laredo Kid, for accompanying me and keeping an eye on me! I chose this sport, I am happy for the good and the bad. I will recover and come back stronger than ever. Thanks to everyone who sent me a message!” Alongside the message, Vikingo posted a video of the injury.