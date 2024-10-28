WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
TNA Superstar Confirmed for Prestige Wrestling’s Roseland X Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 28, 2024

Prestige Wrestling has officially announced that TNA star "The Walking Weapon" Josh Alexander is set to make his highly anticipated return to the promotion at Roseland X.

This exciting event is scheduled for Saturday, January 11, 2025, and will be held at the iconic Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon. Fans can catch all the action live on YouTube.

 


