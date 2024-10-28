TNA Superstar Confirmed for Prestige Wrestling’s Roseland X Event

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Prestige Wrestling has officially announced that TNA star "The Walking Weapon" Josh Alexander is set to make his highly anticipated return to the promotion at Roseland X.

This exciting event is scheduled for Saturday, January 11, 2025, and will be held at the iconic Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon. Fans can catch all the action live on YouTube.