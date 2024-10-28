TNA Superstar Confirmed for Prestige Wrestling’s Roseland X Event

Prestige Wrestling has officially announced that TNA star "The Walking Weapon" Josh Alexander is set to make his highly anticipated return to the promotion at Roseland X.
This exciting event is scheduled for Saturday, January 11, 2025, and will be held at the iconic Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon. Fans can catch all the action live on YouTube.
🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨— Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) October 24, 2024
JOSH ALEXANDER returns at #PrestigeRoseland X!
+ Masato Tanaka & more TBA
Jan. 11th, 2025
Portland, OR
Roseland Theater
All Ages (bar with ID)
Streaming FOR FREE on YouTube.
Tickets available TOMORROW (10/25) at 10 AM pacific!
🎟️ https://t.co/Jdd0JXYV8Z pic.twitter.com/sJqNXfhDfw
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com