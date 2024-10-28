Injuries Reported at Impact Tapings Following TNA Bound For Glory

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

At Saturday’s Impact tapings following the 2024 TNA Bound For Glory PPV event, AEW/TNA wrestler Hijo del Vikingo reportedly suffered a legitimate injury, and another injury occurred during the tapings.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Chris Bey was stretchered out of the arena after the match between ABC and The Hardys. Johnson provided the following details:

“Bey was out after what appeared to be a mistimed finish involving Matt Hardy’s Cutter. We are told Jeff Hardy kicked Bey, and it appeared Bey would have gone backwards into a Cutter from Matt, but the jump was mistimed. We are told it may be that Bey and Matt Hardy knocked heads accidentally. Bey was out with what was described as very little movement after the bell.”