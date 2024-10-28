WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Injuries Reported at Impact Tapings Following TNA Bound For Glory

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 28, 2024

At Saturday’s Impact tapings following the 2024 TNA Bound For Glory PPV event, AEW/TNA wrestler Hijo del Vikingo reportedly suffered a legitimate injury, and another injury occurred during the tapings.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Chris Bey was stretchered out of the arena after the match between ABC and The Hardys. Johnson provided the following details:

“Bey was out after what appeared to be a mistimed finish involving Matt Hardy’s Cutter. We are told Jeff Hardy kicked Bey, and it appeared Bey would have gone backwards into a Cutter from Matt, but the jump was mistimed. We are told it may be that Bey and Matt Hardy knocked heads accidentally. Bey was out with what was described as very little movement after the bell.”

TNA iMPACT Spoilers for Special Halloween Episode Airing November 7, 2024

TNA Wrestling made its return to "The Motor City" for a series of iMPACT tapings following Bound For Glory on Sunday night, Octo [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 28, 2024 10:59AM

 


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #bound for glory #chris bey

