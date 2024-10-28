TNA iMPACT Spoilers for Special Halloween Episode Airing November 7, 2024

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

TNA Wrestling made its return to “The Motor City” for a series of iMPACT tapings following Bound For Glory on Sunday night, October 27, 2024.

Below are the complete spoilers for the matches and segments taped for the TNA iMPACT episode scheduled to air on AXS TV and TNA+ on Thursday, November 7:

- Moose scored a victory over Speedball Mike Bailey, pinning him after landing a spear. Following the match, Trent Seven came to the ring to console Speedball but shockingly delivered a low blow instead.

- In a No DQ Match, Wendy Choo fell to Rosemary by pinfall after a devastating double-underhook move.

- Jody Threat, accompanied by Dani Luna, pinned Heather Reckless, who had Ash by Elegance & The Personal Concierge in her corner.

- Joe Hendry made an appearance to deliver a promo aimed at Ryan Nemeth, highlighting his wrestling accomplishments and noting that he’s Nic’s brother, setting the stage for a future match in November.

- In a tag team match arranged during the Halloween episode, Tasha Steelz and Alisha were defeated by Masha Slamovich and Jordan Grace, with Alisha tapping out to Masha’s choke.

- TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys triumphed over ABC by pinfall. Unfortunately, Chris Bey suffered an apparent injury during the match, leading to medical personnel placing a neck collar on him and taking him out on a stretcher.

- In a dark segment, a concert featuring Joe Hendry and Jeff Hardy took place, where Hardy encouraged fans to send positive thoughts to Bey. The performance was interrupted by AJ Francis, who was then laid out by Hendry and finished off with a swanton bomb from Hardy.