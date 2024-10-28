Possible SPOILER on WWE Legend's Involvement in NXT Taping at 2300 Arena

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

It seems Sunday marked just the beginning for Bully Ray and Ridge Holland.

As previously noted, Holland and Ray engaged in a heated verbal exchange at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 during the “Countdown” pre-show leading up to the premium live event held at the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on October 27. Ray also made an appearance at the end of Halloween Havoc during the Williams-Page main event.

In an update, a WWE source has indicated that there are plans for the company to further feature Bully Ray in upcoming storylines. The WWE Hall of Fame legend is set to appear at the highly-promoted WWE NXT taping on November 6 at the former ECW Arena, now known as 2300 Arena, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

One concept being considered is for Bully Ray to team up with Trick Williams in a significant tag-team match against Ridge Holland and Ethan Page. Additionally, it has been announced that Lola Vice will face Jaida Parker in a Hardcore Match, with Dawn Marie serving as the special guest referee.