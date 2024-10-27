Trick Williams Retains NXT Title At Halloween Havoc, Ridge Holland & Bully Ray Get Involved Post-Match

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

"All Ego" Ethan Page makes his way out first at 9:06pm after a lengthy vignette, hyping this build. We're repeatedly reminded that Ethan Page won the title in a fatal four-way, and has never pinned Trick Williams. Trick is out next at 9:07 to an okay reaction, but not as loud as other venues. Pennsylvania's kinda quiet tonight! We get our announcements from Mike Rowe, and our bell at 9:09pm. Don't forget--a Devil's Playground match is a NO-DQ with Falls Count Anywhere. Page attacks Williams from behind, triggering the start of our match. We're reminded that this is our third-ever Devil's Playground match. Page gets a chair and begins to smack the mat, yelling for Trick to "get in here." Trick eventually enters, sporting a chair of his own, and begins to smack Page repeatedly with the chair. Finally, Ethan escapes to the outside. Trick pursues and Page rams him into the apron. Page tells Vic Joseph that he looks like a dumbass (because he's wearing a blazer with pumpkins). Page takes a big pumpkin from the ringside area and into the ring, only to have Trick take it away and shove it over Page's head, temporarily blinding him. Page escapes both the mask and a pinfall attempt, then rolls outside. Williams follows the challenger outside as the crowd loudly chants "whoop that pumpkin!" Trick begins to pull weapons out from under the ring, only stopping long enough to counter Page's charge. Trick takes the action out into the crowd, literally whipping and beating Page through the rows of seating to a big pop.

Page takes another turn in control, this time for a lengthy period, using a chair to focus strikes and damage on the champ's shoulder and back. A beautiful sidewalk slam on the steel chair for a close cover. Page takes Williams into the corner and begins to work him over with jabs and strikes. Page continues to focus his strikes and offense on Williams' back. Ethan looks for an Ego's Edge but the champ counters and both men are down. The crowd tries to rally as the match draws on. Both men are on their feet, exchanging blows. Trick with a series of axe kicks and a kip-up, officially starting his comeback sequence! Trick charges Page in the corner, looking for a Trick Shot, but Page escapes. Trick follows it up with a Trick Shot just moments later, but Page kicks out at two to loud boos. Apparently the ref forced a rope break--but there's no rope breaks in this match format. The commentary points out that this is only our third-ever match of this type, so we'll chalk it up to a rookie mistake.

Page takes the action into the ring and retrieves a bag of nuts and bolts, spreading them on the canvas. Page looks for a Razor's Edge on the bolts and stuff but Trick counters, escaping and driving Page down hard into the metal debris! Ethan rolls outside and Trick follows, only to be attacked. Page, covered in welts, pulls the steel steps up but is attacked by Williams from behind before he can do anything with them. Trick looks to strike Ethan but Page redirects, sending Williams' ribs into the steel steps. Page climbs up the steel steps and hits an Ego's Edge on the champ through the commentary table, covering for another close fall!

The refs question if Trick has internal injuries due to a few spots of blood. Medical staff check on Trick but he waves them off and enters the ring, only to immediately be attacked by Page! Page looks to use the stairs to smash Trick's skull in, but William dodges and takes Trick down to a good pop. Williams hoists the stairs, looking to smash in Ethan's skull, but Page kicks him in the balls! Page slaps Williams and talks smack, then yells "I've got the devil in me." Williams connects with a low-blow punch of his own! Williams slaps Page, then uses the steel steps to ram Page! Trick hits the Trick Shot to a decent pop and picks up the win at 9:25pm!

Your Winner AND STILL NXT Champion, Trick Williams! (16 minutes)

After the Match: Minor Chaos Ensues

Ridge Holland hits the ring after the match, attacking Trick Williams. Ethan Page tells Holland this isn't his business, then eventually throws Trick to Holland and tells Holland that "if you're gonna do it, do it right!" Bubba Ray Dudley hits the ring and makes the save, clearing the ring. Trick Williams & Bubba Ray end our program holding the ring as the heels retreat up the ramp.