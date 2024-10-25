Natalya Reveals She Was Legally Blind in Left Eye Before Surgery

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Natalya has disclosed that she was legally blind in her left eye earlier this year.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the Queen of Hearts shared her experience with astigmatism and her decision to undergo surgery over the summer to address the issue.

“I don’t think even really anybody in WWE knew about it because I kept it pretty secretive. I was born with astigmatism… I was legally blind in my left eye. They didn’t have the technology to fix it. (I) Didn’t qualify for LASIK because of how my eye was shaped. At that time, the procedure that they had for (a) lens implant, because of the shape of my eye, I didn’t qualify for it. I was like screw it. I’m not going to wear the contact lens. I’m literally just going to take it out and just let my right eye do all the work,” she explained.

Natalya went on to discuss her decision to address her vision during a break in her WWE schedule. “I had a little time off this summer in between my contract re-signing. And I was like, if I had this time off, I’m going to ask WWE if I can get this fixed because I went and found an eye doctor. Newsom Eye in Tampa. They had the technology that they didn’t have before… They even strengthened my right eye. I had surgery in my right eye to get (it) even stronger so that my right eye (and) my left eye are totally in sync with each other.”

Natalya recently signed a new long-term contract with WWE.