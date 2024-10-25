WWE and Netflix Continue Negotiations for the Ideal Runtime of RAW

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE is gearing up for the debut of Monday Night RAW on Netflix in January 2025, but uncertainty remains about the show's duration.

While many expect RAW to return to its traditional three-hour format, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed ongoing discussions behind the scenes.

According to the report, the exact length of RAW episodes is still undecided as negotiations continue between WWE and Netflix. Dave Meltzer stated, “The impression we were given more than a month ago on RAW was that they don’t need to have a set time on Netflix.”

This suggests that WWE may adopt a more flexible approach, adjusting episode lengths based on creative direction and weekly story arcs. However, Meltzer noted that this flexibility is still under consideration. While a three-hour format seems likely, Netflix’s lack of broadcasting constraints allows WWE to tailor episode durations as needed.

Meltzer also highlighted similar uncertainties regarding Friday Night SmackDown, which will continue to air on the USA Network. He mentioned, “USA could use a third hour to help with the overall ratings of the station.” As SmackDown is set to be USA Network’s sole wrestling program in January, the network might push for a longer runtime to help maintain viewership.

The first episode of RAW on Netflix, slated for Los Angeles, aims to attract key Netflix executives and showcase the show’s potential on the platform.