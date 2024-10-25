Liv Morgan Slams Rhea Ripley: “The Biggest Most Pathetic Loser on the Roster”

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During an interview with Adrian Hernandez, WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan shared her thoughts on her ongoing feud with Rhea Ripley, expressing strong feelings about her rival. She stated, “Personally I think that Rhea Ripley is the biggest most pathetic loser that we have on the roster, and I think all you people that love Rhea and that wanna come for me and Dominik, I think that you guys are also losers, and you’re probably ugly and have no lives, and you’re jealous of me and Dom because we’re the hottest, most iconic, most dominant, most best historic couple in WWE history, and you’re just mad because Rhea could not live up to that.

So I’m so, so sorry that Dominik and I are so much better than Rhea was with him, and I’m also the better champion than Rhea — So yeah I’m a man-stealing, home-wrecking, heartbreaking, title-taking, greatest women’s champion of all time, and all of you losers, you can cry about it because I know you hate it and I don’t give a f*ck.”