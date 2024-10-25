Tanahashi vs. EVIL Official for Wrestle Kingdom 19

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The first match for NJPW’s biggest event, Wrestle Kingdom 19, is confirmed for January 4, 2025, at the Tokyo Dome. Company president Hiroshi Tanahashi will face EVIL, who issued the challenge earlier this week.

Tanahashi announced his retirement from in-ring competition, effective January 4, 2026, with plans for his final match at Wrestle Kingdom 20. EVIL aims to end “The Ace’s” career prematurely by challenging him at the Tokyo Dome.

The Wrestle Kingdom 19 card is still taking shape, especially after Zack Sabre Jr. opted to cash in his IWGP World Heavyweight title shot at King of Pro-Wrestling rather than at the traditional event. Additionally, the Wrestle Dynasty event on January 5 at the same venue could lead to a series of interpromotional dream matches, complicating the lineup further.