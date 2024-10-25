WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

JBL Celebrates Pain-Free Workouts After Stem Cell Treatment

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 25, 2024

JBL Celebrates Pain-Free Workouts After Stem Cell Treatment

John “Bradshaw” Layfield (JBL) is feeling fantastic following his recent stem cell treatment.

On Wednesday, the WWE Hall of Famer took to Twitter to share a photo from his latest workout session. He wrote in the caption:

“First time in a couple of decades, pain free and able to work out. Got stem cells from Integrated Pain Management in New Jersey—and my first workout, hard to believe I’m able to do things I couldn’t do for years. Comeback? Yeah, biggest since the resurrection.”

JBL has been making appearances for various independent promotions, including TNA Wrestling, GCW, and MLW.


Tags: #wwe #jbl #tna #tna wrestling #gcw #mlw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89961/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π