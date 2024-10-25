JBL Celebrates Pain-Free Workouts After Stem Cell Treatment

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

John “Bradshaw” Layfield (JBL) is feeling fantastic following his recent stem cell treatment.

On Wednesday, the WWE Hall of Famer took to Twitter to share a photo from his latest workout session. He wrote in the caption:

“First time in a couple of decades, pain free and able to work out. Got stem cells from Integrated Pain Management in New Jersey—and my first workout, hard to believe I’m able to do things I couldn’t do for years. Comeback? Yeah, biggest since the resurrection.”

JBL has been making appearances for various independent promotions, including TNA Wrestling, GCW, and MLW.