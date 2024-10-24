Vince McMahon’s Legal Team Responds to Latest Lawsuit Involving WWE and TKO

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Vince McMahon's legal team has issued a response to the latest lawsuit filed against WWE, Vince McMahon, Linda McMahon, and TKO, which was brought forward on Wednesday.

The lawsuit involves five individuals, referred to as “John Does,” who claim to have been sexually abused by former ring announcer and ring crew boss Mel Phillips. These individuals have chosen anonymity to keep their identities confidential. The suit alleges that Vince and Linda McMahon were aware of the abuse but did not intervene to stop it.

Jessica Rosenberg, Vince McMahon’s attorney, shared the following statement with Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics:

“More than 30 years ago, the columnist Phil Mushnick tried to make headlines with these same false claims. Those allegations were never proven and ultimately became the subject of a defamation lawsuit against Mr. Mushnick.

“The negligence claims against Mr. McMahon that were asserted today rely on these same absurd, defamatory, and utterly meritless statements by Mr. Mushnick. We will vigorously defend Mr. McMahon and are confident the court will find that these claims are untrue and unfounded.”