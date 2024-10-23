WWE Welcomes Former ECW Star for NXT Event at 2300 Arena

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE is set to air a special NXT episode on Wednesday, November 6, at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, previously known as the ECW Arena. The live event will start at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

This episode marks a continuation of NXT's recent trend of going on the road, following successful shows in Chicago and St. Louis. WWE has shifted NXT from its usual Tuesday slot to Wednesday to avoid clashes with the US presidential election, aiming to attract more viewers.

Notably, PWinsider reports ECW original Bubba Ray Dudley will be present at the event, although it is unclear if he will appear on camera. He is scheduled to meet VIP ticket holders as part of a special package. Dudley has been associated with WWE since signing a Legends deal last September.