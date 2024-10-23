WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Welcomes Former ECW Star for NXT Event at 2300 Arena

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 23, 2024

WWE is set to air a special NXT episode on Wednesday, November 6, at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, previously known as the ECW Arena. The live event will start at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

This episode marks a continuation of NXT's recent trend of going on the road, following successful shows in Chicago and St. Louis. WWE has shifted NXT from its usual Tuesday slot to Wednesday to avoid clashes with the US presidential election, aiming to attract more viewers.

Notably, PWinsider reports ECW original Bubba Ray Dudley will be present at the event, although it is unclear if he will appear on camera. He is scheduled to meet VIP ticket holders as part of a special package. Dudley has been associated with WWE since signing a Legends deal last September.

Source: pwinsiderelite.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt #ecw #2300 arena #ecw arena #philadelphia #bully ray #bubba ray dudley

