Bobby Lashley on Omos' WWE TV Future: "I Don’t See Him Having That Opportunity"

Bobby Lashley believes that Omos should be featured more prominently on WWE television, though he is uncertain if that will actually happen.

The towering 7-foot-3 Omos has only participated in two televised matches in 2024, including appearances in the Royal Rumble and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. For much of the past year, he has been absent from TV, despite competing at WWE house shows. His last match occurred on the April 5 episode of SmackDown.

During a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, Lashley was asked about Omos’ potential return to WWE TV. “I think he should be [back on TV]. Unfortunately, I don’t know. I don’t know. The way that things have changed, I don’t see him having that opportunity,” Lashley stated. “I hope that me saying that gives him that opportunity. But a lot of people haven’t had that opportunity, and a lot of people kind of went separate ways with them. So I don’t know what is going on right now. There’s a lot of really good talent that left.”

Lashley himself left WWE when his contract expired this August and is rumored to be heading to AEW, potentially reuniting with former Hurt Business partners MVP and Shelton Benjamin.

MVP, who managed Omos in WWE, has been a strong advocate for him. Last month, he revealed during a K&S WrestleFest session that Paul “Triple H” Levesque expressed a desire for Omos to not appear on TV every week, preferring him to be used as a special attraction.

Lashley and Omos previously faced off in 2022, including at WrestleMania. Earlier this year, Omos, whose real name is Jordan Omogbehin, launched a YouTube channel titled “The Giant Connoisseur,” where he reviews various fragrances.